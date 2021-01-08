Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

-

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket.

Dananjaya was banned from bowling for one year after being reported during a Test match against New Zealand in Galle and his suspension ended on 29 August 2019.

An Expert Panel studied video footage of Dananjaya’s bowling action provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19.

“The panel concluded that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.”

“To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler’s remodeled legal bowling action,” the ICC said.