Coronavirus: 273 new cases confirmed

January 8, 2021   08:10 pm

The Government Information Department reports that 273 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing today’s tally of fresh cases to 524 thus far.

All new cases are close associates of Covid-19 patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

The total number of positive cases reported from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters so far stands at 43,547.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country has increased to 47,305 while total recoveries is currently at 40,317.

Presently a total of 6,766 patients infected with the virus are under medical care. 

