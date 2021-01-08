Coronavirus: 273 new cases confirmed

-

The Government Information Department reports that 273 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing today’s tally of fresh cases to 524 thus far.

All new cases are close associates of Covid-19 patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

The total number of positive cases reported from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters so far stands at 43,547.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country has increased to 47,305 while total recoveries is currently at 40,317.

Presently a total of 6,766 patients infected with the virus are under medical care.