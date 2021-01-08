-

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed three more Covid-19 related deaths in the country today (8) increasing the death toll due to the virus to 225.

One of the victims is a 75-year-old male from Colombo 14 who was identified as Covid-19 positive and transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Rambukkana Hospital and then to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH).

He had passed away at IDH earlier today (8) with the cause of death reported as shock caused by blood poisoning and Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 72-year-old man from Ratnapura who had passed away on admission to the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital on Thursday (07) had also tested positive for the virus. The cause of death is cited as Covid-19 pneumonia.

The other deceased is an 87-year-old woman from Horana. She had passed away at her home on January 06 due to Covid-19 related lung infection and heart disease.