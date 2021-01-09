Security beefed up at Jaffna University due to tense situation

-

A tense situation has been reported in front of the University of Jaffna last night (January 08), the Police said.

A group of university students, political representatives and residents of the area had staged a protest over the removal of a Mullivaikal war monument at the Jaffna University premises using a backhoe.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) had been deployed to the scene to take the situation under control, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The monument was erected by the university students to mark the 10-year commemoration of the Tamil civilians who died at Mullivaikal in the final days of the war.