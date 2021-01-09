Showery condition over the island to enhance within next few days

-

Department of Meteorology says showery weather condition over the island is expected to enhance to some extent, due to the low -level atmospheric disturbance to the south-east of Sri Lanka, within the next few days, starting from tonight (09).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central and Uva provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Members of the public are requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island, in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Hambantota and wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (15-25) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be moderate.