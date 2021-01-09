Speaker thanks South Korea for PCR test kits donation worth USD 3M

-

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane has extended his gratitude to the government of South Korea for donating USD 3 million worth of PCR test kits to be used in Sri Lanka.

He also thanked the Korean Embassy for declaring the ‘Stay Strong’ campaign to strengthen Sri Lanka’s anti-COVID campaign, says the Communications Department of Parliament.

He said collaborations of each other reminds that international cooperation is a very strong mechanism to reduce the impact of an international crisis.

His remarks came during the formation ceremony of the Sri Lanka-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association in Parliament on Thursday (07).

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Woonjin Jeong and several Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and Members of Parliament took part in the meeting which was presided over by the Speaker and Secretary-General of Parliament Dammika Dassanayake.