Nearly 30 injured after bus topples into canal in Polonnaruwa

January 9, 2021   10:22 am

Approximately 30 people have sustained injuries after a bus toppled into a canal that feeds Parakrama Samudraya in Pulasthipura, Polonnaruwa, the police said.

The bus, transporting employees of an apparel factory, had veered off the road and fallen into a canal as the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

According to reports, the accident had taken place this morning (January 09).

The injured passengers are currently under medical care at hospitals in Polonnaruwa and Pulasthipura.

Pulasthipura Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

