More areas have been isolated with immediate effect in a bid to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced a short while ago.

Newly-isolated areas are as follows:

•Giriulla Police Area:

-Mummana Grama Niladhari Division in Pannala (1564)

-Weththewa Grama Niladhari Division (1563)

•Poojapitiya Police Area (Kandy):

-Selected areas in Koskota