Coronavirus: Sri Lanka reports 521 new recoveries

-

The Ministry of Health says that 521 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 40,838.

Majority of recoveries were reported by Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (65), Police Training School in Kalutara (42), Bingriya Treatment Centre (41), Punanai Treatment Centre (36), Kahawatta Treatment Centre (35), Kandakadu Treatment Centre (34), Polgolla Treatment Centre (30), Panideniya Treatment Centre (26), Hambantota District General Hospital (22), Laggala Pallegama District Hospital (21) and Kamburugamuwa Hospital (20).

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 47,305 while 6,242 of them are still under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 225 fatalities in total due to the outbreak of the virus.