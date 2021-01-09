Sri Lanka registers 297 new COVID-19 infections

January 9, 2021   06:04 pm

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 47,602 this evening (January 09) as 297 more persons were tested positive for the virus. 

Reportedly,279 of the newly-identified cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster and the remaining 18 have been detected from the prison cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 40,838 of the confirmed patients have made returned to health as of today.

However, 6,539 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 225.

