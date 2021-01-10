Showers of over 150 mm expected in some provinces

-

Showery weather over most parts of the island is expected to enhance due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, and Central provinces.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40-50 kmph at times over Northern and North-Central provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur over sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, and Hambantota.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Kankesanturai, and Trincomalee.

The sea area extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Kanksenturai, and Trincomalee will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.