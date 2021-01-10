Global COVID-19 tally crosses 90 million-mark

-

Over 90 million (90,077,058) people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,934,801 have died, according to a worldodometer tally.

It reported that there have been 64,453,031 cases of global recoveries.

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world with over 90 million confirmed cases in 218 countries and more than 1.93 million deaths.

The virus is surging in many regions and countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing infections rise again, international media reports said.

The US recorded 249,519 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as the confirmed cases nation-wide crossed 26 million.

It also recorded 3,235virus-related deaths.

Daily cases have now fallen in many European countries after steep rises in October. Lockdowns and other restrictions were reintroduced in some of the worst-affected regions to help bring numbers down.

Meanwhile, India recorded 18,813 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 10,451,339.

Currently, 224,910 are undergoing treatment at various isolation centers and hospitals. Meanwhile, 10,075,381 have returned home after treatment.

Similarly, the number of deaths from the coronavirus in India has crossed the 151,000-mark.

With 213 deaths in a single day, the number of deaths from the virus has reached 151,048, according to the latest figures by Worldometers.