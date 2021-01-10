Nigerians illegally staying in Sri Lanka arrested over cyber crimes

-

Sri Lanka Police has received information on Nigerian nationals who are engaged in cybercrimes while staying in Sri Lanka, said Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

These crimes are carried out via social media, email, and text messages, the DIG added.

Based on a tip-off received by the Western Province Intelligence Division two Nigerians who had been residing in Mount Lavinia illegally have been arrested yesterday (10).

It has been revealed that they had overstayed their visit to the country on tourist visas and committed cybercrimes.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a special investigation has been launched into the incident, adding that the public should be on the constant lookout for such individuals.

In addition, the public should be more vigilant when carrying out online financial transactions, he said.