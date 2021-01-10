Nigerians illegally staying in Sri Lanka arrested over cyber crimes

Nigerians illegally staying in Sri Lanka arrested over cyber crimes

January 10, 2021   12:53 pm

-

Sri Lanka Police has received information on Nigerian nationals who are engaged in cybercrimes while staying in Sri Lanka, said Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

These crimes are carried out via social media, email, and text messages, the DIG added.

Based on a tip-off received by the Western Province Intelligence Division two Nigerians who had been residing in Mount Lavinia illegally have been arrested yesterday (10).

It has been revealed that they had overstayed their visit to the country on tourist visas and committed cybercrimes.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a special investigation has been launched into the incident, adding that the public should be on the constant lookout for such individuals.

In addition, the public should be more vigilant when carrying out online financial transactions, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories