Updated announcement on isolation orders

January 10, 2021   05:24 pm

Isolation orders on several areas have been updated, as per the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, the isolation of the following areas will be lifted from 5 am tomorrow (January 11).

- Grandpass, Maligawatta, and Dematagoda police areas

However, the following areas will be newly declared as isolated areas due to the increased risk of spreading coronavirus within the areas.

- Gothamipura flats, 24 Watta, and 78 Watta areas in Gothamipura, Borella

