32 schools on Eastern Province to remain closed

January 10, 2021   06:05 pm

All schools in the Eastern Province except 32 schools in isolated areas will reopen for the first term of the year 2021 tomorrow (11), Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath confirmed.

Accordingly, 25 schools in the Kattankudy area, 5 schools in Kalmunai, one school in the Thirukkovil area, and one school in the Ampara area will remain closed.

The decision has been taken following a special discussion with the Governor, the Provincial Director of Education, and the Provincial Director of Health.

