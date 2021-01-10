-

Tweeting this morning (10), Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader MP Rauff Hakeem stated that he had contracted COVID-19 and that he will be entered into a quarantine facility. He also asked his contacts from the past 10 days to take necessary health and safety precautions.

As the parliamentarian had attended the parliamentary session on January 05, steps were being taken to identify the persons who closely associated with MP Hakeem using CCTV footage and direct them to quarantine activities.

Accordingly, ten parliamentarians have been identified to have come in contact with MP Hakeem at the parliament.

In addition, 2 staff members of the parliament have also been identified.

Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando stated that necessary steps were taken regarding the contacts.

Two Members of Parliament have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus so far.

Previously, parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

He is currently receiving treatment at a treatment center in Hikkaduwa and has posted a note on his Twitter account today stating that he is in good health.