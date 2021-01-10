Mahara Prison riot: Inmates were shot only by officials, expert committee finds

-

Only prison officials had taken shot at the inmates who had been shot dead during the recent riot incident at the Mahara Prison, says President’s Counsel U. R. de Silva, a member of the expert committee appointed to inquire into the incident.

Addressing a press conference on the report of the committee, he further said that the overcrowding in the prison was a major factor in the unrest.

The President’s Counsel said, “Prison overcrowding has been the major reason behind this. There was also a coronavirus scare. The inmates had been fed with substandard food. It was revealed that sometimes water had been mixed in with the curries.

The issue had escalated when they came to explain the situation and discuss it with the authorities. Clashes had taken place among the detainees as when inmates who shared enmities with each other met.”

He further said evidence suggests that some inmates had broken into prison hospital, consumed pills stored at the hospital, and given them to other inmates as well.

In that situation the question arises as to whether their mentalities became distorted, he added.

“All 11 inmates have been shot dead and only prison officials have opened fire. Whether they were shot within the framework of the law can only be ascertained from forensic reports and post-mortem reports and detainees’ testimony.”