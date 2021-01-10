Ravinatha Aryasingha tests positive for COVID-19

-

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States, Mr Ravinatha Aryasingha has tested positive for COVID-19, Ada Derana learns.

In addition, four other staff members of Sri Lanka’s Embassy in Washington DC have also contracted the virus, reports revealed.

The chancery which was closed off owing to the COVID-19 situation is meanwhile expected to resume operations from tomorrow (January 11).

Coronavirus-infected ambassador and other embassy staffers are reportedly under home-quarantine at present.