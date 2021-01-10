Ravinatha Aryasingha tests positive for COVID-19

January 10, 2021   09:19 pm

-

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States, Mr Ravinatha Aryasingha has tested positive for COVID-19, Ada Derana learns.

In addition, four other staff members of Sri Lanka’s Embassy in Washington DC have also contracted the virus, reports revealed.

The chancery which was closed off owing to the COVID-19 situation is meanwhile expected to resume operations from tomorrow (January 11).

Coronavirus-infected ambassador and other embassy staffers are reportedly under home-quarantine at present.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories