A parcel containing contraband has been found hurled over the walls of Kalutara Prison.

Prison authorities have seized 04 mobile phones, 07 SIM cards, 10 packets of Kerala cannabis, 12 packets of tobacco and 02 packets of Crystal Methamphetamine (also known as ‘Ice’) concealed in the parcel.

The contraband was recovered at around 1.30 pm today (January 10), according to reports.