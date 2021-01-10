Sri Lanka confirms three new COVID-19 related deaths

-

Director-General of Health Services has confirmed three more COVID-19 related fatalities in the country.

The new development has brought the death toll from the virus to 232, according to the Department of Government Information.

One of the victims was identified as a 62-year-old inmate who was incarcerated at the Negombo Prison. He was admitted to the Negombo Base Hospital and had passed away on Friday (January 08) after being transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital. The cause of death was cited as COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the meantime, an 80-year-old woman was residing in Colombo 14 fell victim to the virus today (January 10). She was under medical care at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama and was later transferred to the Pimbura Base Hospital. She has died of COVID-19 pneumonia and cancer.

A man from Ratnapura area, who was aged 64, meanwhile died of COVID-19 pneumonia and heart disease while receiving treatment at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital yesterday (January 09).