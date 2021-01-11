-

Prime Minister’s Coordinating Secretary for Political Affairs, Kumarasiri Hettige has tested positive for COVID-19.

He has reportedly visited the parliament on Friday (January 08) and several staff members of the Leader of the House have been identified as close contacts of Mr Hettige.

Sergeant-at-Arms of Parliament Narendra Fernando said his close contacts and relevant heads of departments were informed on the matter.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader MP Rauff Hakeem has contracted the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the parliamentarian appealed to his contacts from the past 10 days to take necessary health and safety precautions.

As the parliamentarian had attended the parliamentary session on January 05, steps were taken to identify the persons who closely associated with MP Hakeem using CCTV footage and direct them to quarantine activities.

Accordingly, ten parliamentarians have been identified to have come in contact with MP Hakeem at the parliament. In addition, 2 staff members of the parliament were also identified.

MP Hakeem is the second lawmaker in the country to test positive for novel coronavirus.

Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday. He is currently receiving treatment at a treatment center in Hikkaduwa and has posted a note on his Twitter account today stating that he is in good health.