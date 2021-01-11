Twenty-one MPs indentified as contacts of COVID-19 patients

-

A total of 21 parliamentarians have been identified as contacts of MP Rauf Hakeem and the Prime Minister’s Coordinating Secretary for Political Affairs Kumarasiri Hettige, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando said that CCTV footage of MP Hakeem and Kumarasiri Hettige during their stay at the Parliament had led to the identification of the contacts.

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Leader (SLMC) Leader MP Rauf Hakeem, who has been identified as a COVID-19 patient, attended Parliament on January 05 while Kumarasiri Hettige visited the Parliament on January 08.

Fernando said that 21 Members of Parliament and several staff members of the Leader of the House and the Parliament have been identified as close associates of the two.

The contacts have all been informed on the matter and it is reported that they have resorted to self-quarantine with the intervention of the health sector.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that the Parliament has been disinfected and the proceedings of the Parliament will continue without any hindrance.