Vasudeva Nanayakkara tests COVID-19 positive

January 11, 2021   10:35 am

Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, sources told Ada Derana.

Accordingly, 03 members of the parliament have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara who was the first to be diagnosed with the virus infection is currently receiving treatment at a treatment center in Hikkaduwa.

It was confirmed yesterday that Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader MP Rauff Hakeem too had contracted the virus.

In addition, Prime Minister’s Coordinating Secretary for Political Affairs, Kumarasiri Hettige was also confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, 21 MP and several staff members at the parliament have been identified as contacts of MP Hakeem and Kumarasiri Hettige.

