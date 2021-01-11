PNB officers arrested for drug trafficking further remanded

-

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today further remanded the seventeen suspects, including officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who were arrested in connection with the racket where drugs seized by the PNB had been sold to drug traffickers.

The suspects were ordered further remanded until January 25 when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Mohamed Mihal today (11).

The officer appearing on behalf of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) informed the court that investigations pertaining to the case are still ongoing.

He also said that five individuals arrested on suspicion over the case have contracted COVID-19.

The officer further pointed out that due to a number of CID officers testing positive for the COVID-19 virus recently, no outsiders were brought in for questioning over the past several days in connection with this case.

However, he said that investigations into the incident have been recommenced as of now.

The CID officer added that 10 vehicles taken into custody in connection with this case have been handed over to the Government Analyst’s Department for further investigations and that the relevant reports are yet to be received.