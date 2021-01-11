Police to launch special mission on health regulations

-

Sri Lanka Police will launch a special operation from today (January 11) onwards regarding compliance with the health safety laws and regulations.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the operation will be carried out especially within the Western Province and surrounding areas.

He stated that a special point is mentioned in the gazette notification dated 15th October 2020 with regard to the operation of factories, supermarkets, and offices during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“Firstly, a place to wash hands should be made available. The body temperature of those entering the premises should be checked. In addition, a register of the names of those who visited the premises should be maintained. Must act in a way that maintains social distance within the premises. Body temperature [of occupants] should be checked several times a day.”

DIG Rohana said that if managers, owners, or administrators of these institutes fail to adhere to these guidelines, it will be considered an offense under the quarantine law.

Meanwhile, the isolation of many areas in Colombo District has been lifted today and therefore it is possible that many people will visit the city, said the Police Media Spokesman.

Further, if the public does not follow proper health safety guidelines there is a risk of sub-clusters of COVID-19 cases emerging, he added.