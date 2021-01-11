Warning issued for possible minor floods

-

The Department of Irrigation warns that minor floods may occur in low-lying areas of Kala Oya valley at Karuwalagaswewa and Wanathawilluwa areas within the next 06 hours as the sluice gates of the Rajanganaya tank have been opened.

A considerable level of rainfall has been received in the Kala Oya upper catchment area and the sluice gates of the Rajanganaya reservoir have been opened. It is expected to release 12,000 cubic feet per second by 12.30 pm to the Kala Oya.

Therefore, this could result in a minor flood situation in the aforementioned areas, the department warned.

The Irrigation Department also cautioned that using the Kala Oya could be dangerous as the water level of the lower region of the Rajanganaya reservoir could rise and the waters could get rough.

Meanwhile the Department of Meteorology says that showery weather over most parts of the island is expected to continue further due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Very heavy showers above 150mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Central provinces while seavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.