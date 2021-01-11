AG to drop murder case against Pillayan

-

The Attorney General’s Department today informed the Batticaloa High Court that it will not continue with the case against MP Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias “Pillayan” regarding the murder of former TNA MP Joseph Pararajasingham.

Senior State Counsel Madhawa Tennakoon informed the Batticaloa High Court of this decision today (11).

Six defendants including Pillayan have been charged over the murder while five of them appeared before the court today.

The High Court Judge stated that his decision on the request of the Attorney General’s Department would be delivered next Wednesday.

Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) leader and parliamentarian Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias “Pillayan” was granted bail by the court on November 24, 2020 after spending five years in remand custody.

Pillayan had been in remand custody since his arrest on October 11, 2015 when he arrived at the CID to give a statement in connection with the assassination of the late Tamil politician Joseph Pararajasingham, who was shot dead on Christmas Eve in 2005.

A gunman opened fire on TNA MP Pararajasingham after he received communion at St Mary’s church in Batticaloa, killing him and injuring eight others including his wife.

Contesting at the General Election 2020, Pillayan had obtained the highest number of votes from the district of Batticaloa and entered Parliament.