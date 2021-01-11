Halted train journeys back in operation

Halted train journeys back in operation

January 11, 2021   04:56 pm

-

The Department of Railways has decided to re-introduce the temporarily canceled train journeys to the daily schedule.

Issuing a press release the General Manager of Railways stated that this decision was taken considering the relaxed coronavirus travel restrictions and increased number of commuters.

 

Halted train journeys back in operation I by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Halted train journeys back in operation II by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories