Halted train journeys back in operation
January 11, 2021 04:56 pm
The Department of Railways has decided to re-introduce the temporarily canceled train journeys to the daily schedule.
Issuing a press release the General Manager of Railways stated that this decision was taken considering the relaxed coronavirus travel restrictions and increased number of commuters.
