Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka cross 42,000

January 11, 2021   05:05 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry confirms that another 766 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total number of recoveries in the country to 42,091.

The unit said that within the last 24 hours, a total of 540 positive cases have been identified, 766 recoveries and 03 deaths have been reported.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 48,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus while 6,057 of them are currently under medical care.

