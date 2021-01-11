Lawyers to be recruited to Police Dept. as Chief Inspectors

-

It has been decided to recruit 150 lawyers into the Department of Police as Chief Inspectors, states the Ministry of Justice.

This decision has been taken on the request of Justice Minister Ali Sabry to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in order to further streamline the legal services offered by the Sri Lanka Police to the public.

A special discussion on the matter was held today (January 11) with the participation of the Justice Minister Sabry, DIG Ajith Rohana, SSP Ruwan Gunasekara, President’s Counsel U. R. de Silva, and Additional (Legal) Secretary to Justice Ministry Piyumanthi Peiris.

The lawyers will be joined to the police department through interviews after permission from the Ministry is granted. These officers will be eligible for promotions in accordance with their performances.

Following recruit, they will be deployed for service covering the nine provinces.

In addition, they will also be given special training on law and police service. The Attorney General’s Department, too, has agreed to provide these necessary training.

Minister Sabry stated that the aim of this is to bring the law closer to the people and to further streamline legal activities carried out through the Police Department.

He further added that when recruiting, the ability to speak the Tamil language will be considered an added advantage as it can win the public who speaks Tamil. Further, they are to be knowledgeable about technology, he added.