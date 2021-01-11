Entertainment tax on local cinema waived off for 2 years

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to waive off the entertainment tax on the Sri Lankan cinema industry for the years 2021 and 2022.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the Premier took the decision considering the requests made to him by industry professionals in the country.

Accordingly, the relevant ministries have granted permission to waive off the entertainment tax from the Sri Lanka cinema during 2021-2022, covering the whole island.

In addition, the entertainment tax on the cinema industry will be lowered to 7.5 percent from 2023 onwards.

Up until now, the entertainment tax on cinema varied for each local government from 5 percent up to 25 percent. However, under the new decision, the entertainment tax will be made uniform throughout the country.

J. J. Ratnasiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government, and Prof. Kapila Gunawardena, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana Religious and Cultural Affairs have given their approval for this decision today (11).