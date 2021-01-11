Sri Lanka reports 283 more COVID-19 infections

-

The Government Information Department reports that 283 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing today’s tally of fresh cases to 568 thus far.

The total number of positive cases reported from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, and prisons clusters so far stands at 45,186.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country has increased to 48,949 while total recoveries are currently at 42,091.

Presently a total of 6,626 patients infected with the virus are under medical care.

Sri Lanka has witnessed a total of 232 deaths from the coronavirus.