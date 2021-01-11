Defense Minister approves further detention of Hejaaz Hizbullah

January 11, 2021   09:44 pm

The Minister of Defense has granted approval to further detain Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hizbullah for investigations, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Fort Magistrate’s Court of this today (January 11).

Accordingly, Hejaaz Hizbullah will further detain under CID for a period of 90 days.

Hizbullah was detained by the CID for allegedly having links to the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

Meanwhile, he has also tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

