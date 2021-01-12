Sri Lanka reports another 8 deaths from COVID-19

-

The total count of COVID-19 fatalities in Sri Lanka has gone up as 8 more deaths were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services.

On January 06, a 52-year-old prison inmate has succumbed to COVID-19 related pneumonia upon admittance to the Welikada Prison Hospital.

A 61-year-old male from Rajagiriya has passed away on January 07 upon admittance to a private hospital in Colombo. The cause of death has been determined as COVID-19 pneumonia and severe diabetic condition.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 infected persons have passed away on January 08.

One of the deceased is a 45-year-old male from Mattakkuliya. He had passed away at the Colombo National Hospital from COVID-19 related pneumonia.

The other victim is a 36-year-old female from Colombo 12 who had succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia and epilepsy. She had died upon admittance to Colombo National Hospital.

Three persons have died of COVID-19 related causes on January 10. One among them is a 51-year-old man from Colombo 14. He had been transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from Colombo National Hospital upon being diagnosed as a COVID-19 patient. The cause of death is known to be COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 70-year-old female receiving treatment at the Kalutara Hospital had been transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital upon identification as a coronavirus patient. The resident of the Bandaragama area has died of COVID-19 pneumonia and a worsened kidney disease.

The other victim is a 67-year-old man from Kalutara South who also had been transferred from the Kalutara Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. He had died from COVID-19 pneumonia and blood poisoning.

A 57-year-old man from the Kattankudy area has died from COVID-19 pneumonia and blood poisoning today (January 11). He had been transferred from Batticaloa Teaching Hospital to the Wekanda Base Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Accordingly, the fatality count of Sri Lanka from the novel coronavirus has moved to 240 cases.