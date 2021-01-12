Three prison officials interdicted for illegally releasing an inmate

Three prison officials interdicted for illegally releasing an inmate

January 12, 2021   09:09 am

-

Three prison officers have been interdicted for unlawfully releasing an inmate incarcerated at the Welikada Prison.

The inmate, who was serving a sentence for forging documents, had left the prison on the 25th of December with the aid of the three prison officers.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) subsequently launched a probe on the matter while a separate investigation was carried out by the Department of Prisons.

According to the information uncovered through the Prisons Department’s probe, two jailers and one prison regulator had been involved in the incident, Prisons Spokesperson Mr Chandana Ekanayake said.

Thereby, the prison officers in question were interdicted following a disciplinary inquiry, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories