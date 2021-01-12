Three prison officials interdicted for illegally releasing an inmate

-

Three prison officers have been interdicted for unlawfully releasing an inmate incarcerated at the Welikada Prison.

The inmate, who was serving a sentence for forging documents, had left the prison on the 25th of December with the aid of the three prison officers.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) subsequently launched a probe on the matter while a separate investigation was carried out by the Department of Prisons.

According to the information uncovered through the Prisons Department’s probe, two jailers and one prison regulator had been involved in the incident, Prisons Spokesperson Mr Chandana Ekanayake said.

Thereby, the prison officers in question were interdicted following a disciplinary inquiry, he added.