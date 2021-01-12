Flexible working hours for public sector

-

The government has reportedly focused its attention on introducing flexible working hours for the public sector.

Cabinet Spokesperson Udaya Gammanpila mentioned this at a press conference held to inform cabinet decisions today (January 12).

“If you have to work 40 hours a week, you can leave early on some days. On some days you can leave late. The aim is to complete the 40 hours.

Instead of everyone starting and finishing work at the same time, the government is focusing on flexible working hours using new technology.”