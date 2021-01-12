Cabinet approval to purchase 200 low-floor buses for SLTB

January 12, 2021   12:10 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to procure 200 low-floor buses for Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), says the Government Information Department.

Plans are afoot by the State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Automotive Industries to launch a public transport service with modern facilities in Colombo and suburbs with parking facilities.

Hence, the authorities have identified the need to purchase 200 buses that are apt for short-distance operations rather than the existing buses.

Thereby, the proposal tabled by Minister of Transport Gamini Lokuge in this regard was approved by the Cabinet.

Procurement is expected to be made following a limited competitive bidding process from reputable local companies and to secure necessary funds for this purpose.

