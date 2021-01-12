Over 2,300 referred to COVID-19 for not wearing mask in public

-

A total of 2,324 persons in the Western province have been referred to PCR and rapid antigen tests in the past week over failure to wear a face mask in public.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 121 persons were also referred for testing yesterday (11) alone.

As per the results of the tests so far, 46 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

DIG Rohana said that the close associates of the persons identified as infected have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,438 people have been arrested for violating quarantine rules from October 30 to date.