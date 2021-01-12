Cabinet nod to import frozen coconut kernels

-

As a result of local coconut production supply being insufficient for industries related to coconut kernel, Cabinet had approved the import of coconut kernel in 2017.

Accordingly, 2,542 metric tons of coconut kernels were imported to Sri Lanka during a period of 08 months.

Meanwhile, it has been estimated a shortage of 250 million coconuts for the year 2021.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted consent to take necessary measures for importing coconut kernel for the local coconut kernel-related industries, if the bi-monthly coconut production is continuously below the margin of 400 million coconuts within 04 months.

The purchasing will take place under the same conditions that were applicable in the previous instance.