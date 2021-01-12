Coronavirus: 530 more patients discharged upon recovery

-

The Ministry of Health says that 530 patients being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

Majority of the patients discharged are from the Kandakadu Treatment Centre (52), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (44), Hambantota District General Hospital (32) and Rambukkana Treatment Centre (32).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 42,621.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 48,949 while 6,088 of them are under medical care presently.