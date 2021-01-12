CAASL notice on inbound passenger approvals

-

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka says that all incoming passengers (Sri Lankan passport holders and Foreign Passport Holders) have to obtain prior approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Sri Lanka Mission of the respective country in order to enter into Sri Lanka due to the prevailing situation.

Such approvals will be sent directly to the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) and this Authority will direct the respective airline to issue tickets for such approved passengers, it said in a notice issued today.

CAASL has set up caaslpax@caa.lk, a dedicated email address for passenger approvals with effect from 6th Jan 2021. All approvals will be handled through this email address.

Passengers are requested to refrain from emailing any other officer’s mail address for any passenger approvals.

The above approvals are not visas and are only due to the current pandemic situation, the CAASL said.