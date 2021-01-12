Covid-19 cases exceed 49,000 in Sri Lanka

-

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka thus far has crossed the 29,000 mark today after another 310 persons tested positive for the virus.

Eight of the new cases are from the prisons cluster while the remaining 302 are close contacts of infected patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 45,496.

Meanwhile the total number of confirmed cases reported in Sri Lanka so far has reached 49,259.

The total recoveries has climbed to 42,621 while 6,398 patients infected with the virus are currently under treatment.