Former ETI directors further remanded

The four former Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) Finance Limited have been further remanded until January 15, stated Ada Derana.

Four former directors of ETI Finance – Nalaka Edirisinghe, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe, and Asanka Edirisinghe – were remanded on the charges of criminal misappropriation, cheating, money laundering, and other offenses.

When the case was taken up before Aluthkade Chief Magistrate today (January 12), they were further remanded.

However, the suspects, who are currently in Kalutara and Welikada quarantine centers, were not produced at the court to avoid the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The suspects’ bail order is also set to be delivered on the 15th of January.

On January 05, the Attorney General had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a criminal investigation against the Directors of the ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd. pertaining to their involvement in operating an unauthorized finance business.

Accordingly, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe, and Asanka Edirisinghe were arrested on the same day by the CID, acting on further directives from the Attorney General.

Nalaka Edirisinghe, the fourth suspect in the case, had surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the following morning.

However, they were all released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate on January 06.

Investigations are being carried out over the unauthorized acceptance of deposits worth billions of rupees, misappropriation, and money laundering, according to the Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer said.

The Attorney General has also decided to forward indictments against the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers for conducting an unauthorized finance business.