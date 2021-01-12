COVID-19 fatalities in Sri Lanka hikes to 244

-

Sri Lanka has reported 04 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

One among the deceased is an 82-year-old woman from Colombo 13. She had been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) from the Colombo National Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, where she passed away on January 10. The cause of her death has been determined as blood poisoning, multiple organ failure, and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 47-year-old male from Hanwella has been transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital upon being identified as a COVID-19 patient. He has succumbed to COVID-19 related pneumonia today (January 12).

A woman from Matale, aged 84 years, has died today from heart failure due to the COVID-19 infection. She had been transferred to Theldeniya Base Hospital from Matale District Hospital for coronavirus infection.

A 65-year-old male had died from a stroke and COVID-19 pneumonia after being transferred to the Mulleriyawa Hospital from Colombo National Hospital. Reportedly, the Wellampitiya resident had fallen victim to the virus today.

This brings the total number of coronavirus fatalities in Sri Lanka to 244.