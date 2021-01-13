Founder of New Fortress Energy calls on PM

-

Founder of New Fortress Energy Mr. Wes Edens has met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to discuss investment opportunities in the tourism, energy, transport and infrastructure sectors in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Edens who is on a short visit to Sri Lanka expressed his interest in investing in cleaner, affordable and renewable energy sources that are cost-efficient and environmentally friendly, the Prime Minister’s Media Unit said.

He has also shown keen interest in possible investment opportunities in areas of transport (railways), tourism and hospitality industries.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Mr. Edens discussed areas in the tourism sector that could be further developed.

Introducing theme parks, converting and refurbishing buildings with historic value into hotels to enhance tourism in the region were few potential areas that they agreed had scope for development.

Developing new sources of energy and converting the existing power plants into hydrogen power and further developing the wind power plants in Sri Lanka to harness more power generation was also discussed extensively.

Mr. Edens further expressed interest in assisting with the development of the railways in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Wes Edens (CEO of new fortress energy) and delegation, State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms, Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Gamini Senarath were among the attendees.