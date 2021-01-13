PCR tests carried in Parliament today

-

A meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is scheduled to be held at 2.00 pm today (13) presided over by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Special attention will be paid to the holding of next week’s Parliamentary session as several MP are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have scheduled to conduct PCR tests in Parliament from 10 am to 3 pm today.

PCR testing will be carried out at the parliament on January 15 as well, according to the Parliament Communication Division.

Thereby, Members of Parliament can get a PCR test carried out on any of the aforementioned dates.