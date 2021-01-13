Total COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka surpass 43,000

-

The Ministry of Health says that 646 patients being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

Majority of the patients discharged are from Punanai Treatment Centre (93), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (90), Karadiyanaru District Hospital (47), Panideniya Treatment Centre (39), Polgolla Treatment Centre (34), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (29), Kamburugamuwa Hospital (26) and Giriulla Treatment Centre (25).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 43,267.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 49,537 while 6,026 of them are under medical care presently.