Warning issued for downpours, strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rains, strong winds and rough sea advisory for sea areas in the western and southern parts of the island.

Due to the active cloudiness in the sea area to the Western and Southern of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Hambantota and Galle.

The possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above given deep sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard in the above sea areas.