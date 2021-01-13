463 PCR tests carried out at Parliament today

January 13, 2021   05:03 pm

A total of 463 PCR tests have been carried out at the Parliament Complex today (January 13).

Communications Department of the Parliament said Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and 15 lawmakers are among those who were referred to PCR tests.

Three Members of Parliament – Dayasiri Jayasekara, Rauff Hakeem and Vasudeva Nanayakkara – have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

In the meantime, the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is scheduled to be held at 2.00 pm today (13) presided over by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

PCR testing will be carried out at the parliament on January 15 as well, according to the Parliament Communication Department.

