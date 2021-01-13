Eastern Terminal wont be sold or leased, President tells trade unions

January 13, 2021   05:24 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has assured the port trade unions that the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo will not be sold or leased, stated President’s Media Division.

Port trade unions met with President Rajapaksa regarding the transfer of the Eastern Terminal to India, this afternoon (13).

Twelve representatives from various trade unions participated in the discussion.

However, trade unions claimed that the talks with the President concluded unsuccessfully.

